Local Scores: Thursday, April 16

MID-MISSOURI: Here are some local scores from around the area for Thursday, April 16, 2015:

College Baseball:

Columbia College sweeps the doubleheader against Missouri Baptist University, 7-0 and 7-3.

High School Baseball:

Moberly defeats Fulton, 2-1.

Elsberry defeats North Callaway, 8-4.

Harrisburg defeats La Plata, 12-8.

Men's College Golf:

Central Methodist University places ninth at the Baker Invitation after shooting a total of 995 through three rounds.

Women's College Golf:

Central Methodist University places fifth at the Baker Invitational after shooting a two-day score of 738.

NCAA Women's Tennis:

No. 14 seed Mizzou falls to No. 6 seed LSU in second round of the SEC tournament. The Tigers end the season with nine wins.