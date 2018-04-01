Local Scores: Thursday, April 16
MID-MISSOURI: Here are some local scores from around the area for Thursday, April 16, 2015:
College Baseball:
Columbia College sweeps the doubleheader against Missouri Baptist University, 7-0 and 7-3.
High School Baseball:
Moberly defeats Fulton, 2-1.
Elsberry defeats North Callaway, 8-4.
Harrisburg defeats La Plata, 12-8.
Men's College Golf:
Central Methodist University places ninth at the Baker Invitation after shooting a total of 995 through three rounds.
Women's College Golf:
Central Methodist University places fifth at the Baker Invitational after shooting a two-day score of 738.
NCAA Women's Tennis:
No. 14 seed Mizzou falls to No. 6 seed LSU in second round of the SEC tournament. The Tigers end the season with nine wins.
