Local scores: Thursday, March 17, 2016

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area for Thursday, March 17, 2016:

Mizzou Wrestling:

125: Dylan Peters 3 Barlow McGhee 1

McGhee loses on a locked hands penalty.

149: #3 Lavion Mayes 5 #14 Mike Finesilver 3

Mayes advances to the quarterfinals Friday.

165: Daniel Lewis 4 Jim Wilson 1

Lewis advances to the quarterfinals.

184: Willie Miklus 9 Joe Ariola 1

Miklus advances to the quarterfinals with his fourth defeat of Ariola this season.

197: J'den Cox 15 Scottie Boykin 4

Cox advances to the quarterfinals. He won the national title in 2014.

133 Wrestleback: Corey Keener 9 Zach Synon 4

With this loss, Synon is done in the tournament.

141 Wrestlebacks: Mike Longo 12 Matt Manley 3

Manley tried his best with a knee in a brace, but he exited the tournament Thursday night.

157 Wrestleback: Justin Staudemayer 4 Le'Roy Barnes 3 (2OT)

Barnes is unable to defeat Staudemayer in riding time in 2OT, exiting the tournament Thursday night.

174 Wrestleback: Blaise Butler 13 Jonathan Schliefer 2

Overcoming the upset in the first round, Butler defeats Schliefer as he works his way towards 3rd place.