Local scores: Thursday, March 17, 2016

2 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, March 17 2016 Mar 17, 2016 Thursday, March 17, 2016 7:32:00 PM CDT March 17, 2016 in Sports
By: Samantha Hoffmann, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer
 
MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area for Thursday, March 17, 2016:
 
Mizzou Wrestling:
 
125: Dylan Peters 3 Barlow McGhee 1
 
McGhee loses on a locked hands penalty.
 
149: #3 Lavion Mayes 5 #14 Mike Finesilver 3
 
Mayes advances to the quarterfinals Friday.
 
165: Daniel Lewis 4 Jim Wilson 1
 
Lewis advances to the quarterfinals.
 
184: Willie Miklus 9 Joe Ariola 1
 
Miklus advances to the quarterfinals with his fourth defeat of Ariola this season.
 
197: J'den Cox 15 Scottie Boykin 4
 
Cox advances to the quarterfinals. He won the national title in 2014.
 
133 Wrestleback: Corey Keener 9 Zach Synon 4
 
With this loss, Synon is done in the tournament.
 
141 Wrestlebacks: Mike Longo 12 Matt Manley 3
 
Manley tried his best with a knee in a brace, but he exited the tournament Thursday night.
 
157 Wrestleback: Justin Staudemayer 4 Le'Roy Barnes 3 (2OT)
 
Barnes is unable to defeat Staudemayer in riding time in 2OT, exiting the tournament Thursday night.
 
174 Wrestleback: Blaise Butler 13 Jonathan Schliefer 2
 
Overcoming the upset in the first round, Butler defeats Schliefer as he works his way towards 3rd place.
 
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 76°
1am 75°
2am 74°
3am 74°