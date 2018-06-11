Local scores: Thursday, March 17, 2016
MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area for Thursday, March 17, 2016:
Mizzou Wrestling:
125: Dylan Peters 3 Barlow McGhee 1
McGhee loses on a locked hands penalty.
149: #3 Lavion Mayes 5 #14 Mike Finesilver 3
Mayes advances to the quarterfinals Friday.
165: Daniel Lewis 4 Jim Wilson 1
Lewis advances to the quarterfinals.
184: Willie Miklus 9 Joe Ariola 1
Miklus advances to the quarterfinals with his fourth defeat of Ariola this season.
197: J'den Cox 15 Scottie Boykin 4
Cox advances to the quarterfinals. He won the national title in 2014.
133 Wrestleback: Corey Keener 9 Zach Synon 4
With this loss, Synon is done in the tournament.
141 Wrestlebacks: Mike Longo 12 Matt Manley 3
Manley tried his best with a knee in a brace, but he exited the tournament Thursday night.
157 Wrestleback: Justin Staudemayer 4 Le'Roy Barnes 3 (2OT)
Barnes is unable to defeat Staudemayer in riding time in 2OT, exiting the tournament Thursday night.
174 Wrestleback: Blaise Butler 13 Jonathan Schliefer 2
Overcoming the upset in the first round, Butler defeats Schliefer as he works his way towards 3rd place.