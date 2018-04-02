Local Scores: Thursday, May 5, 2016

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area for Thursday, May 5, 2016:

College Softball (American Midwest Conference Tournament, Final Four, Conway, Arkansas):

Columbia College 4, William Baptist College 3

Columbia College 7, No. 24 Park University 0

College Softball (Heart of America Conference Tournament, First Round, Marshall, Missouri):

No. 21 Central Methodist University 8, Missouri Valley College 0