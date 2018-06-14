Local Scores: Thursday, Sept. 15

1 year 8 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, September 15 2016 Sep 15, 2016 Thursday, September 15, 2016 7:52:00 PM CDT September 15, 2016 in Sports
By: Charles Nichelson

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some scores from around the area for Thursday, Sept. 15

High School Softball:

Montgomery County 4, North Callaway 3

So. Boone 9, Hallsville 1

South Callaway 12, St. Elizabeth 2

Centralia 10, Fatima 0

Hickman 5, Rock Bridge 2

High School Volleyball:

School of the Osage 2, Fulton 0

Blair Oaks 2, Hallsville 0

High School Boys Soccer:

So. Boone 3, Belle 0

More News

Grid
List

Missouri sued over voter ID, progressive group claims law impinges right to vote
Missouri sued over voter ID, progressive group claims law impinges right to vote
JEFFERSON CITY - A progressive advocacy group and a Missouri voter filed a lawsuit against the state over its voter... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 Thursday, June 14, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT June 14, 2018 in Top Stories

Children in Randolph Co. to have fun and eat healthy at the park on Friday
Children in Randolph Co. to have fun and eat healthy at the park on Friday
MOBERLY – Every week, through the Summer Café a local organization provides a free lunch for young people regardless of... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 Thursday, June 14, 2018 6:10:00 PM CDT June 14, 2018 in News

Thursday Night Live changes location after building wall collapse
Thursday Night Live changes location after building wall collapse
JEFFERSON CITY - Thursday Night Live in Jefferson City has... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 Thursday, June 14, 2018 3:29:00 PM CDT June 14, 2018 in News

Fewer US teens smoking, doing drugs ... and drinking milk
Fewer US teens smoking, doing drugs ... and drinking milk
NEW YORK (AP) — Fewer U.S. teens are smoking, having sex and doing drugs these days. Oh, and they're drinking... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 Thursday, June 14, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT June 14, 2018 in News

Beat the heat with Columbia's cooling centers
Beat the heat with Columbia's cooling centers
COLUMBIA – The City of Columbia coordinates nine cooling centers around town to help people beat the unseasonably high temperatures.... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 Thursday, June 14, 2018 1:53:00 PM CDT June 14, 2018 in News

Man guilty in road rage slaying of Kansas City area mother
Man guilty in road rage slaying of Kansas City area mother
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man has been convicted in the fatal road rage killing of a Kansas City... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 Thursday, June 14, 2018 11:33:51 AM CDT June 14, 2018 in News

Crash in Audrain County sends Mexico man to University Hospital
Crash in Audrain County sends Mexico man to University Hospital
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A single-car crash sent one man to the hospital for serious injuries. Brandon Barger, a 19-year-old... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 Thursday, June 14, 2018 8:36:00 AM CDT June 14, 2018 in News

Missouri State Board of Education to meet for first time in 2018
Missouri State Board of Education to meet for first time in 2018
JEFFERSON CITY – After five months of cancelled meetings, the Missouri State Board of Education will hold its first meeting... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 Thursday, June 14, 2018 7:51:00 AM CDT June 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One injured after shooting in Northeast Columbia
UPDATE: One injured after shooting in Northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - The man who found a 15-year-old gunshot victim on northeast Columbia Thursday morning said he overheard the gunshots... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 Thursday, June 14, 2018 7:12:00 AM CDT June 14, 2018 in News

Salmonella outbreak in Missouri, other states, linked to precut melon
Salmonella outbreak in Missouri, other states, linked to precut melon
(CNN) -- A multistate outbreak of salmonella linked to pre-cut melon has sickened at least 60 people, the US Centers... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 Thursday, June 14, 2018 6:46:00 AM CDT June 14, 2018 in News

Truman VA travels to help Missouri veterans
Truman VA travels to help Missouri veterans
FULTON - Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia will take its "Mobile Vet Center" to Fulton Thursday. ... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 Thursday, June 14, 2018 6:03:00 AM CDT June 14, 2018 in News

Police investigating car accident in Columbia
Police investigating car accident in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an early Thursday morning car accident at East New Haven and South Rolling Hills Road.... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 Thursday, June 14, 2018 6:01:00 AM CDT June 14, 2018 in News

Four teenagers injured in Cooper County crash
Four teenagers injured in Cooper County crash
TIPTON- Four teenagers were hurt after their vehicle flipped over into a ditch Wednesday afternoon, according to a Missouri State... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 8:54:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Parson's use of state plane renews controversy over gubernatorial travel
Parson's use of state plane renews controversy over gubernatorial travel
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday he will be travelling across Missouri using the state plane that... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 7:30:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Police Review Board meets after vehicle stop report shows growing racial discrepancies
Police Review Board meets after vehicle stop report shows growing racial discrepancies
COLUMBIA - Ride alongs, positive connections and a look into the Columbia Police Department’s investigative process were the focus of... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 7:04:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Trump and Hawley criticize McCaskill's use of a plane; she responds
Trump and Hawley criticize McCaskill's use of a plane; she responds
WASHINGTON - After Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, admitted to using a private plane for part of her travel around the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 6:43:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Attorney General requests to dismiss complaints against five defendants in DeBrodie case
Attorney General requests to dismiss complaints against five defendants in DeBrodie case
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Attorney General's office filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss civil rights violation charges against the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 5:07:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Water pressure concerns spark suggested irrigation schedule in SW Columbia
Water pressure concerns spark suggested irrigation schedule in SW Columbia
COLUMBIA - In response to low water pressure in some southwest Columbia neighborhoods, Columbia Water and Light sent out a... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 3:27:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
9pm 80°
10pm 79°
11pm 79°
12am 78°