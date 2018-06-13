Local Scores: Tuesday February 3
MID-MISSOURI: Here are the scores from around the area for Tuesday, February 2:
Boys High School Basketball:
Jefferson City 62
Rock Bridge 51
Brookfield 55
Centralia 53
Boonville 48
Kirksville 35
Tipton 65
North Callaway 47
California 53
Linn 49
Girls High School Basketball:
Centralia 55
Brookfield 35
Boonville 77
Kirksville 61
Women's College Basketball
Central Methodist 81
Central Christian 44
