Local Scores: Tuesday, Jan. 6
MID-MISSOURI- Here are some local scores from Tuesday, Jan. 6:
High School Boys Basketball
Hickman beats Battle 82-51
Centraila beats Montgromery County 74-65
South Callaway beats Chamois 72-17
Men's College Basketball
Columbia College defeats Park University 78-54
Women's College Basketball
Lyons beats Stephens College 81-42
Columbia College beats Park University 71-51
Westminister College defeats Principia College 63-52
