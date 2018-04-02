Local scores: Tuesday, March 22, 2016
MID-MISSOURI — Here are some local scores from around the area for Tuesday, March 22, 2016:
High School Baseball
Mexico 7 Marshall 3
Harrisburg 4 Westran 3
College Bseball
Baker 14 Central Methodist 7
Central Methodist 8 Baker 4
College Softball
Columbia College 4 Stephens College 1
Stephens College 10 Columbia College 9
Grand View 9 Missouri Valley 1
Grandview 8 Misouri Valley 2
High School Tennis
Camdenton 7 Tolton 2
High School Girl's Soccer
Southern Boone 5 Fulton 0