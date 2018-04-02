Local scores: Tuesday, March 22, 2016

2 years 1 week 3 days ago Tuesday, March 22 2016 Mar 22, 2016 Tuesday, March 22, 2016 10:35:00 PM CDT March 22, 2016 in Sports
By: Stephanie Lorenc, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer
MID-MISSOURI — Here are some local scores from around the area for Tuesday, March 22, 2016:
 
High School Baseball
Mexico 7            Marshall 3
Harrisburg 4      Westran 3
 
College Bseball
Baker 14                      Central Methodist 7
Central Methodist 8     Baker 4
 
College Softball
Columbia College 4       Stephens College 1
Stephens College 10     Columbia College 9
Grand View 9                 Missouri Valley 1
Grandview 8                  Misouri Valley 2
 
High School Tennis
Camdenton 7           Tolton 2
 
High School Girl's Soccer
Southern Boone 5    Fulton 0
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 32°
12pm 35°
1pm 35°
2pm 36°