Local Scores: Tuesday, September 11

MISSOURI -- Here are your local high school scores from around the Mid-Missouri area for Tuesday, September 11.

Softball

Blair Oaks - 23 vs. Osage - 0 (Final in 3 innings)

Montgomery - 0 vs. North Callaway - 15

Helias - 4 vs. Hickman - 3

Harrisburg - 5 vs. Hallsville - 3

Smith-Cotton - 0 vs. Warrensburg - 10 (Final in 5 innings)

Eldon - 0 vs. Russellville - 6

South Callaway - 17 vs. Fayette - 0

Rock Bridge - 16 vs. Moberly - 0 (Final in 4 innings)

Volleyball