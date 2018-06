Local Scores: Tuesday, September 18

Here is a look at your local scores from the Mid-Missouri area for this Tuesday, September 18

Softball

North Callaway - 11 vs. Wright City - 1

Harrisburg - 0 vs. Southern Boone - 2

Hallsville - 12 vs. Sturgeon - 9

Jefferson City - 4 vs. Hickman - 5

Community R6 - 17 vs. Montgomery Co. - 1 (Final in 3 innings)

Eugene - 7 vs. South Callaway - 9

Boonville - 14 vs. Moberly - 4

Marceline - 13 vs. Fayette - 0

Volleyball