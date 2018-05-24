Local Scores: Wednesday, April 1
MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from Wednesday, April 1:
High School Boys Baseball
Wright City 15
North Callaway 5
Southern Boone 9
Harrisburg 0
Battle 8
Mexico 7
Boonville 18
Moberly 0
High School Girls Soccer
Rock Bridge 4
Rolla 2 (Penalty Kicks)
College Softball
Missouri Valley College 8
Culver-Stockton 7 (Game One)
Missouri Valley College 4
Culver-Stockton 10 (Game Two)
Westminster 8
Iowa Wesleyan 0 (5 innings)
Westminster 5
Iowa Wesleyan 1 (Game Two)
Central Methodist University 8
Hannibal-LaGrange 1 (Game One)
Central Methodist University 9
Hannibal-LaGrange 1 (Game Two (6))
College Baseball
Missouri Valley College 8
No. 7 Missouri Baptist University 9 (10 innings)
College Men's Tennis
Westminster 0
Greenville 9