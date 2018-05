Local Scores: Wednesday, April 22

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some scores from teams around the area for Wednesday April 22,2015

High School Baseball

North Callaway 25

Wellsville 2

High School Girls Soccer

Southern Boone 5

Crocker 1

High School Boys Tennis

Rockbridge 9

Hickman 0

College Softball

Game 1: Missouri Baptist 7 - Stephens 0

Game 2: Missouri Baptist 9 - Stephens 1

Game 1: Westminster 6 - Greenville 5

Game 2: Greenville 5 - Westminister 2