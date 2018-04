Local Sports Scores for Tuesday, December 11

Here is a look at your local scores from the Mid-Missouri area for Monday, December 10.

High School Boys

Hickman - 55 vs. Rock Bridge - 48

Southern Boone - 68 vs. Harrisburg 40

California - 79 vs. Osage - 56

North Callaway - 47 vs. Clopton - 58

Westran - 35 vs. Fayette - 58

St. Elizabeth - 44 vs. Russellville - 55

Hermann - 54 vs. Sullivan - 55

Centralia - 60 vs. Father Tolton - 31

Hallsville - 65 vs. Eugene - 85

Sturgeon - 84 vs. Keytesville - 16

Boonville - 52 vs. Dixon 65 (Linn Tournament)

High School Girls

South Callaway - 55 vs. Jamestown - 50

Southern Boone - 28 vs. Harrisburg 45

Westran - 34 vs. Fayette - 48

NAIA Women's Basketball