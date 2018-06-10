Local Teams Compete in 7 on 7 Football

COLUMBIA - High school football pre season practices don't start until August and the season is more than two months away. But some area teams gathered in Boonville on Wednesday for some 7 on 7 football.

Boonville, Blair Oaks, Hickman and Moberly teams competed.

"We've always done this, especially I've done this when I was with Mexico with Moberly and Hickman, big deal for doing 7 on 7 is for guys to get out, for quaterbacks and receivers to run routes and to catch the ball," Boonville football coach Devin Brown said.

A Hickman football coach agreed it's great practice for the players.

"Well 7 on 7 gives you a great chance to work your timing, your route running, your catching, with bodies around you, it gives you a good look at what you are trying to do in your scheme and if that's gonna work and if that's gonna work against some different defenses," Hickman football coach Arnel Monroe said.

The season officially begins Friday August 24.