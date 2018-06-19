Local Therapist Offers Advice For Talking With Children

COLUMBIA - Parents across the country will spend the coming days helping their children understand Friday's deadly school shooting in Connecticut.

KOMU 8 News spoke with Dr. Sharon Cantrell-Brush, a Columbia therapist who assists children in times of trauma.

She offered these tips for parents communicating with their children in the wake of Friday's mass shooting.

Limit their exposure to the news coverage.

Encourage them to express their feelings. Say "tell me more" to elicit more discussion to better address their fears and concerns.

Stay calm and in control. Don't let them see you distraught. Kids pick up on their parents' cues.

Dr. Cantrell-Brush said parents should never be ashamed to seek therapeutic help for their children.