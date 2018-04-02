Local Venues set to shine at Roots N Blues

6 months 4 days 5 hours ago Wednesday, September 27 2017 Sep 27, 2017 Wednesday, September 27, 2017 2:52:00 PM CDT September 27, 2017 in News
By: Jacob Seus, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA- Roots N Blues is the one of the most exciting weekends of the year, not only for people who attend the festival, but also for local restaurants and businesses that spread their name.

26 different Columbia food venues will make an appearance at Roots N Blues this weekend. Coming up with all types of creations and delicacies, this is their time to branch out and draw in a new audience.

Harold’s Doughnuts is one of the shops that will have a stand at the festival. The local donut shop has attended Roots N Blues since it opened its doors back in 2014.

Michael Urban owns Harold’s and says this is the longest event they have been a part of since the store opened for business.

"It’s a staple event in Columbia that people look forward to every year,” Urban said. “It’s a pillar event in the community and we want to be a pillar business in the community so it’s been a natural fit.”

The festival helps the shop not only bring in money, but also a flurry of brand new customers.

“We get to see customers who come into our shop and they see us in a different environment,” Urban said. “We also get to see a lot of new faces whether that be from Columbia or from elsewhere in Missouri or around the country.”

This year the donut shop is planning to unleash a new creation called the “King Richard” which is a donut named after one of the founders of the festival, Richard King.

“I think that’s going to be the crowd pleaser this year.”

Urban says the shop begins to plan weeks in advance. Harold’s sees an abundance of new customers that come into the shop, making this weekend one its busiest and most important weekends of the year.

Across town, Peggy Jean Pies is beginning its third year being a part of the festival and owner Rebecca Miller feels the company is finally comfortable with the work load it takes to get ready for the weekend.

“It’s always super hectic but it’s something we look forward to ever year,” Miller said.

Miller says, like the donut shop, the festival helps the pie shop bring in a combination of more customers and money.

“I would say whatever the money aspect is the reach to new people is the best part,” Miller said. “They start to follow you on social media and interact with you via the festival’s blog and come to the store front never knowing you were here.”

Miller says the shop puts in more effort and hard work this weekend than they do at any point during the year.

“It’s a busy weekend for us so every year we have to ask if we have the effort,” Miller said. “Starting in August though people ask if we are going to be there so how could you so no to such a tremendous opportunity.”

No matter which Vendor you are, you are guaranteed to bring in a new group of customers and have a good time doing it.

In a statement, festival director Julie King said, "We love to feature Columbia's best food trucks! We are so excited to share the pride we have with our community." 

Roots N Blues has posted a full list of venues and their menus on its website.

More News

Grid
List

5-year-old killed 7-year-old brother in St. Louis after finding gun
5-year-old killed 7-year-old brother in St. Louis after finding gun
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives believe that a 5-year-old St. Louis boy fatally shot his 7-year-old brother after finding... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, April 02 2018 Apr 2, 2018 Monday, April 02, 2018 9:36:07 AM CDT April 02, 2018 in News

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 32°
12pm 35°
1pm 35°
2pm 36°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

10:00a
Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda
11:00a
Rachael Ray
12:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Noon
10:00a
Jerry Springer
11:00a
Jerry Springer
12:00p
Jerry Springer

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld