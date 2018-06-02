Local Veterans and Families Ride Horses at Veterans Day Open House

COLUMBIA - Several dozens of local veterans and their families came to the Trowbridge Arena at the University of Missouri this Saturday to participate in the Operation Free Ride open house.

Horses4Heroes and the American Junior Paint Horse Association's "Paint Our Country Proud" hosted the event. Horses4Heroes, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides affordable horseback riding for the heroes and their families in communities.

During the event, participants rode horses from the Columbia Equestrian Center and enjoyed a lot of other events and activities.

Keith Kryger, a Vietnam veteran, gave a demonstration with JD, the horse he rode.

Kryger said he has ridden JD for about two years. Kryger comes to Cedar Creek, the Therapeutic Riding Center, once a week to ride the horse.

Kryger said the horse even helped him walk again.

"I was in a wheelchair," said Kryger. "Now, I walk, which is a whole lot better because I don't depend on a wheelchair to move me around anymore. I can walk there on my own."

The Operation Free Ride open house is just one of many events this weekend in celebration of Veterans Day.