Local WIC Program Receives State Award

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County WIC Program received a Certificate of Excellence from the Missouri Wic Association.

The local program received the award for its outreach efforts to the community. It used referral points like physicians and interns to make the public aware of services available to those who need them.

WIC's goal is to provide healthy food and health education to women, infants, and children. WIC achieves its goal by providing support groups, and health information.

Although WIC's services can be used by anyone, some resources do have requirements like the Supplemental Nutrition Program.

The program provides supplemental foods to help balance a family's diet.

In order to become eligible one must be a pregnant woman, a breast feeding woman who's had a baby within the last year, an infant or a child up to its fifth birthday.

Another requirement is to be a resident of Missouri. They also must the income eligibilty standards. For example the gross monthly household income cannot exceed $3, 500 for a family of four.

Lastly, an identified nutritional risk must be present as determined by a health professional.