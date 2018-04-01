Local Woman Startled After Politician Knocks on Back Door

COLUMBIA - A politician startled a Boone County woman Tuesday when he attempted to give her a flyer through the back door of her home, rather than the front.Tammi Bunch called the action "invasive" and "outdated".

Bunch told KOMU 8 News she saw a "tall man with gray hair" on her deck Tuesday and was immediately caught off guard. She says the man walked onto her deck and appeared at the sliding glass doors that open to her living room.

She refused to answer the doors, but directed the man to the side door of the house. Once there, she asked the man why he was at her back door. The man explained he was a politician distributing political flyers in the area.

Bunch said the man told her he usually goes to front doors, but this time he "just went to the back." She told him she did not appreciate that he neglected to use the front door.

"I feel like that is an invasion of my privacy that he came to my back door, I feel that's very inappropriate. And he said 'Well, I need to get my information and I don't know how else to do that'," Bunch said.

Peverill Squire, an MU political science professor and campaign researcher, explained the politician most likely meant no harm, but that he went about his campaigning in the wrong way.

"It's aggressive and candidates are anxious to meet people and get their name out there, but they have to remember that most people don't know who they are and most people are going to be suspicious when somebody shows up some place they're not expecting them," Squire said.

Bunch also told KOMU 8 News the incident made her believe door-to-door campaigning is not safe in today's society.

"I really don't think they need to come to people's doors, out in the country like this, leave it in the mailbox. If they have questions they'll come to you with questions, they'll look you up on your website," Bunch said.

Squire said he agrees some people may not take kindly to politicians knocking at doors, but many times it is their best campaigning option.

"People go door-to-door because it's a good way to get their name out and sort of beat the clutter, and make contact with voters. But you have to keep in mind that sometimes you can cross the line and the encounter can become counter productive," Squire said.

Squire said all Politicians should use front doors because it is "ethical" political campaigning.