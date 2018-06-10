Locals have 24 hours to make short film

COLUMBIA — Columbia Access Television (CAT) is testing local artists by giving them 24 hours to make a short film.

CAT’s 24-hour film competition challenges teams to make a 3-minute movie in a randomly selected genre.

“It's wonderful for team building and allows teams to share their voice,” Jennifer Erickson, executive director of CAT, said.

The competition began at 5:30 pm on Friday when the teams found out the genre, the one line of dialogue and one object they are all expected to use.

This year’s genre is historical drama and the one object is a dozen eggs. The one line of dialogue is “Little red Corvette, baby, you’re much too fast,” in honor of Prince and his song Little Red Corvette.

Teams are to turn in their film on Saturday by 5 pm.

Registration was open to the public and teams include high school classmates, MU and Stephens college students, and even a grandmother and grandchild duo.

“I’m excited about the showing at the end. Seeing how everyone used the assigned prop and made it individual.” said Jack Creasy, a senior at Hickman High School.

A screening and judging of the entries will begin at 6 pm at The Bridge on East Walnut on Saturday. The public is invited to attend this event. The $5 entry fee benefits Columbia Access Television.

Judges will decide first, second and third prize awards for the Critics’ Awards. There is also an Audience Award selection where audience members can go online and vote for their favorite short film. Prizes consist of gift certificates to local businesses, camera gear and more.

Additional screenings will be shown at local restaurants and bars. Those are to be determined, but CAT will be updating its Facebook page with the information.