Locals light Magic Tree

COLUMBIA – With Halloween over, Columbia is gearing up for more holidays.

In downtown Columbia, one tree was decorated with lights of red, green and white. In front of Commerce Bank on 9th and Broadway, the Magic Tree stood in preparation to be lit.

On Saturday at 7 p.m., the Magic Tree Lighting will take place. However, some locals have already staked out their spot by the tree at 4 p.m.

“All I want to do is hear some good music, which they play, and hang out in front of the bank under the tree,” Vernell Leroy Jackson said.

Jackson said he frequently hangs out by the Magic Tree because it is a good spot to talk to friends and enjoy the people that walk by.

He moved to Columbia with his mother when he was 17. He now has grandchildren of his own that he said he wishes could be here with him. However, he said he hopes the lights will bring joy to others as well.

“I wish it would bring more people and more happiness,” Jackson said. “I have seen a lot of sadness, but I hope what it does for a lot of us is just bring some happiness.”