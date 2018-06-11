Lock tosses five TD passes, Missouri beats Delaware State 79-0

By: Brendon Baker, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA — Missouri Tigers' quarterback Drew Lock threw for 402 yards and five touchdowns, including four to wide receiver J’Mon Moore, on the way to a 79-0 blowout win over the Delaware State Hornets.

The 79 points are the most the Tigers have scored in a game, beating their previous record of 69.

The win boosted Missouri’s record on the season to 2-2. The Hornets fell to 0-3 on the season with the loss.

The Tigers scored on their first drive of the game. Lock led Missouri on a 94-yard drive capped off by a two yard rushing touchdown from running back Ish Witter. Kicker Tucker McCann added the extra point and Missouri led 7-0 with 13:13 remaining in the first quarter.

Following a Delaware State punt, the Tigers got the ball back and scored a touchdown on their second drive of the game. The drive spanned six plays and 99 yards, including a four yard touchdown strike from Lock to Moore with 9:12 left in the first quarter. After McCann's extra point attempt was no good, Missouri's lead remained 13-0.

Missouri was unable to find the end zone on their third drive of the day, but they did put points on the scoreboard thanks to a 31-yard field goal from McCann to expand their lead to 16-0 with 5:36 on the clock in the first quarter.

Later in the first quarter a Michael Scherer interception return to the Delaware State five yard line set up Missouri's next touchdown. Lock found Moore in the end zone for the second time in the quarter, this time from six yards out to increase the Tiger's advantage to 23-0 after a successful McCann extra point.

 Missouri's next touchdown was set up by a 51-yard punt return to the Hornets' nine yard line by Chris Black. The Tigers scored a touchdown for the fourth time in the first quarter on a nine yard toss from Lock to Moore with 2:15 to play in the quarter. McCann's point after try made the score 30-0 Tigers.

Running back Damarea Crockett scored Missouri's next touchdown with 10:57 left in the second quarter on a two yard run. McCann's extra point was good and Missouri's lead stretched to 37-0.

Lock found Moore through the air for the fourth time in the game on a one yard connection with 7:17 to go in the second quarter. McCann added the extra point to push the Tigers' advantage to 44-0.

Crockett punched the ball in from 11 yards away with 5:21 remaining in the second quarter for his second touchdown of the game. McCann made the point after to boost Missouri's lead to 51-0.

Lock's fifth touchdown pass of the game came on a 34-yard hook up with wide receiver Emanuel Hall with 2:16 on the clock in the second quarter. McCann's extra point made the score 58-0 Missouri.

The Tigers led the Hornets 58-0 at halftime.

The two teams agreed to play 10 minute quarters in the second half.

Missouri backup quarterback Marvin Zanders replaced starter Drew Lock for the second half of the game. Zanders scored on an 11-yard touchdown run with 5:47 to play in the third quarter. McCann made the extra point and the Tigers' lead grew to 65-0.

Zanders then added a touchdown through the air on a two yard toss to wide receiver Eric Laurent with 3:15 remaining in the third quarter. McCann's extra point made the score 72-0.

Zanders scored his third touchdown of the game and his second on the ground on a 14-yard run with 8:16 left in the fourth quarter. McCann made his 10th extra point to put the Tigers up 79-0.

Missouri now turns their attention to next week's game at LSU. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

