Lockdown lifted at two Columbia schools

COLUMBIA - Lockdowns at Grant Elementary School and Douglass High School were lifted after about twenty minutes early Wednesday afternoon.

Michelle Baumstark of Columbia Public Schools said both schools went on lockdown due to a report of two armed men in the area.

Around the same time as the lockdowns, Columbia police reported a suspicious incident outside of Boone County National Bank at 203 Walnut St. Officers were dispatched at 11:58 A.M. to the 200 block of East Walnut Street in reference to an armed robbery.

The investigation revealed a black male was approached by two black males in the rear parking lot of Boone County National Bank. One of the suspects was armed and demanded money.

The victim fled into the bank yelling for employees to contact the police department.The suspects fled in a van with no further description.

[Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect current information.]