Lockdown Over at Government Building

JEFFERSON CITY - All is clear now after a lockdown at the Professional Registration Building at 3605 Missouri Blvd. near the Capitol Mall.

According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, a letter was mailed to the building around 10:30 this morning containing crushed powder. The lockdown lasted until 12:30. The powder was found to be a painkiller.

No one was injured and the building is now open again.