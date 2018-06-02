Lodging Tax Could Fund Airport Upgrades

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A new report shows Columbia could seek voter approval to raise the hotel tax to pay for a new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport.

The Columbia Missourian reported that cities like Columbia are authorized to impose a hotel tax of up to 7 percent to fund the "promotion, operation and development of tourism." The report also says the city could also legally levy a fee on each occupied hotel room.

Kansas City has such a fee, charging hotels and motels $1.50 per occupied room.

Mayor Bob McDavid and several city officials and business leaders have called for a new terminal. They say it's needed to accommodate the extra passengers the airport will receive when flights between Columbia and Orlando International Airport begin Nov. 20.