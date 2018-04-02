Loeffler, Klusmeyer Win HAAC Women's T&F Awards

KANSAS CITY -- Central Methodist teammates Kaitlyn Loeffler and Kelly Klusmeyer were named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Outdoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week, respectively, on Monday morning.

A number of school records fell for the Eagles at the season-opening CMU Open, and Loeffler added her name to that list in her collegiate debut. A freshman from Olathe, Kan., Loeffler captured the school mark in the 5,000 meter race walk with a time of 32:00.51.

Klusmeyer was the top NAIA finisher in a pair of events as she posted a pair of Central Methodist records in the CMU Open. A sophomore from Boonville, Mo., Klusmeyer posted a school-best mark of 11.87m in the shot put before launching the discus 42.25m to capture another school record.

Loeffler and Klusmeyer will represent the conference in the running for the weekly NAIA Women's Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week awards, which will be announced no later than Tuesday afternoon.