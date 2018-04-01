Loeffler Sets New CMU Indoor 3K Race Walk Record

JACKSONVILLE, IL -- Central Methodist's women's distance runner Kaitlyn Loeffler set a new school indoor record in the 3,000 meter race walk Saturday, highlighting a banner day for the Eagles' men's and women's track and field teams in the Snowbird Open hosted by Illinois College.

The Eagle men's team placed second overall. The Central Methodist women's team finished fifth in the meet. Central Methodist coach Mark Nelson displayed his full squads for the first time in 2013.

On the women's side, Central Methodist athletes posted four national qualifying times in various events. Loeffler finished fourth in the race walk in a time of 16:50.32, breaking Beth Lewis' 2005 mark of 17:09.47 while also posting a National "B" Standard. Kate Fulton won the high jump for the second straight week and posted a National "A" Standard with a mark of 1.67 meters. Jonisha McCoy finished second in the high jump after clearing 1.62 meters, posting a National "B" Standard. Lexi Wilt finished second in the shot put with a toss of 12.73 meters, surpassing the National "B" Standard.

The Eagles' Hailey Breusch finished second in the one mile run in a time of 5:32.49, which was a 13-second personal best.

On the men's side, Central Methodist's Cody Ervin won the 60 meter hurdles in a personal best time of 8.60 seconds, edging out teammate Bryan Lechner by one one-hundredth of a second. Kyle Jones won the high jump, clearing 1.95 meters. Carey Nolan placed third in the 60 meter dash with a new personal best time of 7.09 seconds. Derek Musgrove took third in the triple jump with a leap of 13.30 meters. Brett Davis claimed third place in the 3,000 meter run, posting a time of 9:18.56.

Central Methodist participates in the Jayhawk Classic on Friday, Jan. 25. The meet begins at 10 a.m. CT.