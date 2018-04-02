Logan Decker Selected to USA Athletes International Basketball Team

FULTON, MO -- Logan Decker has been selected as a member of the USA Athletes International team that will compete in the 2012 Curacao Friendship Series June 18-25, 2012. Decker joins the team following a successful junior season for William Woods in which he became the program's leading scorer all time and earned his third all-AMC selection.

"This is an excellent opportunity for Logan," said William Woods head men's basketball coach Nick Totta. "This trip is a chance to play against international competition and experience new cultures and see the world while doing something you love. I'm sure he'll take full advantage of the opportunity."

Decker led the Owls to a 14-17 overall record on the 2011-12 season, averaging 14.9 pts/gm and handing out 62 assists. He became only the second 1,000-point scorer in the program's history early in the season, surpassing four-year letterwinner Dan Anderson as the all-time leading scorer at William Woods in just 88 games, finishing the 2011-12 season with 1,272 points. Decker is also the career steals leader for WWU, with 96 through his three-year stint.

Members of the USAAI teams are selected from a pool of NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA student-athletes nominated by coaches throughout the United States. In order to maintain eligibility under the guidelines of the various governing bodies, student-athletes selected to the teams cover the individual costs associated with the trip through a variety of fundraising activities.

USA Athletes International is a nonprofit organization dedicated to giving amateur athletes the opportunity to compete at the highest levels against teams from around the world.