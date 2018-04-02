Lohse Wins 15th, Cardinals Beat Astros

5 years 6 months 1 week ago Tuesday, September 18 2012 Sep 18, 2012 Tuesday, September 18, 2012 9:46:00 PM CDT September 18, 2012 in Baseball
Source: AP
By: Associated Press

 

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Kyle Lohse threw seven scoreless innings for his 15th victory and contributed an RBI double as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Houston Astros 4-1 Tuesday night to stay in front for the second NL wild card.

Fernando Abad (0-5) had a career-best six strikeouts in the Astros' 100th loss. They're 8-8 this month under interim manager Tony DeFrancesco and need nine wins in the final 14 games to avoid topping last season's franchise-record 106 losses.

Daniel Descalso got a key early RBI and Jon Jay had two hits and two RBIs for the Cardinals, coming off a 2-5 trip but with a favorable upcoming schedule with the next eight against lowly Houston and Chicago. With 14 games to play the defending World Series champions are 1½ games ahead of the Dodgers, rained out at Washington, and 2½ games ahead of the Brewers.

 

 

