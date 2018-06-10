Lonedell Man Arrested for Possession of Anhydrous

VIENNA - The Vienna Police Department arrested a man Monday afternoon for Possession of Anhydrous, which is used to manufacture methamphetamine.

James E. Modglin, a 45-year-old Lonedell man, was stopped for a traffic violation when the officer noted a smell associated with anhydrous ammonia from inside the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a tank containing approximately two to three gallons of suspected anhydrous ammonia. The estimated street value of the anhydrous ammonia was $1,000 to $1,500.

Modglin was incarcerated in lieu of $10,000 bond.