Long Advances to U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou golfer Jace Long claimed victory in his opening round of match play at the 2012 United States Amateur Public Links Championship in Midway, Utah, on Wednesday.

A senior for the Tigers next season, Long earned the No. 4 seed in the 64-man match play championship and topped No. 61-seeded Aaron West 2&1. Long was 4-up on the Woodland Hills, Calif., native and closed out his first-round victory with par on the par-3, 222-yard 17th at Soldier Hollow Golf Course.

A native of Dixon, Mo., Long will face No. 29-seeded Kyle Beversdorf of Plymouth, Minn., on Thursday. Beversdorf will be a junior on the University of Minnesota golf team next fall. Their match (Round of 32) is scheduled to begin at 8:40 a.m. CT and with a victory Long would play again on Thursday (Round of 16) at approximately 1:50 p.m. CT.

Long earned the No. 4 seed after shooting 67-70--137 during qualifying. His opening round, 4-under-par 67 tied him for the qualifying lead and he remained among the Top Five with a final round 70.