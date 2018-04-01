Long Tied for Seventh After Round Three in China

COLUMBIA - Missouri golfer Jace Long (-7) shot an even-par 72 in the third round of the 2011 World University Games and is currently tied for seventh with one round remaining in China. The Dixon, Missouri, native is just three shots outside of the top three, but is nine shots back of Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, who is 16-under-par after firing an 8-under-par 64 on Friday.

Long balanced two bogies and two birdies in his third tour of the Mission Hills Golf Club to finish even-par. The Tiger standout remains the top United States performer. Big Ten Player of the Year Vincent India of Iowa is second among American players at 5-under-par.

Japan leads the team standings with a three-round 617. Italy (627) is second, while Mexico and Korea (634) are tied for third. The U.S. is still very much in contention for a top-three showing at 636.

Play at the 2011 World University Games concludes on Saturday with the final 18 holes.