Long-time Columbia Fire Chief Retires

COLUMBIA - Friends and colleagues celebrated the retiring Chief of Columbia Fire Department's career at a public reception Friday.

William Markgraf stepped down as fire chief after holding the position for 23 years. He is the city's third-longest serving fire chief.

Markgraf told the crowd, "If someone ever said, 'what's the best job?' it would absolutely be chief of Columbia Fire Department."

Markgraf has many plans for retirement. He will continue involvement with the Rotary Club, play in the Columbia Community Band, serve as an associate parish minister, and travel with his wife to Budapest.

Columbia Deputy Fire Chief Charles Witt will take over as fire chief.