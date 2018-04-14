Longest-serving inmate in St. Louis jail sentenced

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The longest-serving inmate in the St. Louis jail system is going to prison for the rest of his life.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Calvin Brown was jailed in 2008 after being accused of killing his grandmother. He has remained in jail for seven years, through several hearings and mental health evaluations. A circuit judge eventually ruled he was competent for a trial in November 2013.

Brown was found guilty at that time, but Judge John Garvey allowed the defense to pursue a new round of examination. It was determined that Brown was competent. He was sentenced Thursday to life without the possibility of parole.

His attorney says she will appeal.