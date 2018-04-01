Longtime Columbia Barber Hangs Up His Scissors

COLUMBIA - After almost 55 years, barber Kirk Bruce retired on Thursday afternoon.

Bruce has watched clients grow up right before his eyes as he has stood beside the same salon chair at Hair Unlimited in Columbia for 37 years.

"My favorite memory is probably just being able to be here," Bruce said, taking a break from his busy clientele list. "I've enjoyed it all."

A diehard MU fan, Bruce said he has cut Mike Alden and Gary Pinkel's hair for years. While his workspace is decorated with MU memorabilia, Bruce said he gives Alden and Pinkel the reins over the conversation.

"I never ask any tough questions," Bruce said, laughing. "I don't want to cause any kind of a problem there, you know?"

Rob Eichelberger, the storeowner and longtime coworker, wished Bruce the best of luck.

"I know he will find success in where he's going," Eichelberger said. "To be with his grandkids and son, I just know that would be a wonderful time for them."

Bruce's final day at Hair Unlimited ended at 3:30pm. He will be moving to Tulsa this summer in order to be with his family.

