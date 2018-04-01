Longtime editor of Mexico Ledger dies

MEXICO (AP) - The longtime managing editor of the Mexico Ledger in northern Missouri has died.

The Ledger reports that Janeen Sims died Friday of cancer. She was 61. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Sims worked for more than eight years at the Monroe County Appeal, a weekly newspaper in Paris, Missouri, before joining the Ledger in 1987. She worked for more than 12 years in the composing department before becoming assistant editor in November 1999. She was promoted to managing editor in May 2000 and remained there until taking disability leave in 2013.

Survivors include her husband, Steve, two daughters and two grandchildren.