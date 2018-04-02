Longtime KC Broadcaster Walt Bodine Dies at Age 92

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Radio and TV broadcaster Walt Bodine has died after a career spanning seven decades.

His son, Marty, said his father was 92 when he died Sunday morning "after a long illness" at an assisted living facility in Prairie Village, Kan.

Bodine started in radio in 1940 on KDRO-AM in Sedalia. But Marty Bodine said his father soon was fired after mispronouncing the name of Yankee great Joe DiMaggio.

He quickly found new work and went on to cover floods, tornadoes and the deadly Hyatt collapse. Until retiring last year, he hosted a talk show at KCUR-FM.

Bodine donated his body to the University of Kansas Medical Center. His family plans to have an open microphone memorial service.

Bodine is survived by his five children. His wife, Bernadine, died in 2003.