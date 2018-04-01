Longtime president of William Jewell College to retire

By: The Associated Press

LIBERTY (AP) - The longtime president of William Jewell College in suburban Kansas City has announced plans to retire in August 2016.

The liberal arts college in Liberal said in a news release Thursday that David Sallee has led the school since August 2000. The release said Sallee is the longest serving president among Kansas City area colleges and universities.

William Jewell credited Sallee with raising the profile of the school and the availability of technology. Sallee previously was vice president for enrollment management at Luther College in Iowa and at Oklahoma Baptist University.

The school's Board of Trustees is forming a committee to search for his replacement.