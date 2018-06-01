Longtime Wichita Teacher Killed in Crash

WICHITA - Wichita educators and students are mourning the death of a middle school social studies teacher who was killed in a car crash in southwest Missouri.



Beth Adamson died Monday in an accident at 11:45 about 10 miles north of Joplin, Mo., after her husband failed to stop at a stop sign and their car was broadsided by a pickup truck on Missouri 43.



The 50-year-old Adamson had worked for the Wichita School District for 25 years, most of that time as a fourth-grade teacher at Mueller Elementary School. Last year she became a social studies teacher at Mead Middle School in the district.



Her husband, John Adamson, sustained minor injuries while the driver of the pickup truck, 63-year-old Gary Colson of Joplin, suffered serious injuries.