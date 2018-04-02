Loopholes Lifted

AP-MO--Drunk Driving Tests,0130Law changes loophole in testing for drunken driving ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A law signed by Governor Blunt this week closes a loophole that allowed some drivers to avoid drunk driving charges because of the way tests were done in emergency rooms. Previously the law required the use of a nonalcoholic antiseptic swab before blood was drawn. The new law removes that requirement. The most well-known case dismissed under the old law involved Missouri House member Charles Portwood of Ballwin. His drunk-driving charge was dismissed in January 2006 because a hospital nurse used the wrong kind of swab two hours after Portwood was involved in an accident. The bill's sponsor said yesterday that the measure was sought by law enforcement and was unrelated to Portwood's case. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch: http://www.stltoday.com (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-07-04-07 1234EDT