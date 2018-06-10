Lorenzo Cain named Co-American League Player of the Week

COLUMBIA - The American league player of the week was announced earlier today. The award is being shared between the Royals Lorenzo Cain and the Astros Dallas Keuchel.

This will be the first career weekly honor for the Kansas City outfielder.

Cain has had nine home runs this season, one of those being the winning run in the 13th inning Saturday against the White Sox.

Last week Cain batted .412 with two home runs and two batted in.