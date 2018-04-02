Losing Jobs in Rolla

The company said Thursday it will send the production to China and its other Missouri plant in Poplar Bluff. Wisconsin based Briggs and Stratton said it's also looking at closing other facilities that make lawn and garden equipment and a decision could be made in the next few months. The announcement came as the company announced its third quarter earnings that showed net income was down sharply from the same period last year. The 480 employees at the Rolla plant will be affected by the closure, which should take place by the end of the year.