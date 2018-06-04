Losing Rams would be blow to St. Louis' pride, not economy

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Losing an NFL team would have a minimal economic impact in St. Louis, experts say. They acknowledge the blow to the region's psyche would be far greater.

The future of the NFL in St. Louis is up in the air now that Rams owner Stan Kroenke has joined in a development group planning an 80,000-seat stadium in the Los Angeles suburbs. Speculation is the Rams could be gone after next season.

Experts say the Rams generate about $10 million in revenue on each game day, but there are just two preseason and eight regular-season home contests a year.

Baseball's Cardinals, and even hockey's Blues, play more games and create more economic benefit.

Still, St. Louis leaders acknowledge that civic pride would suffer if the city loses a second NFL team.