Lost Appeal

SPRINGFIELD - A southern Missouri woman serving 20 years in prison for killing her boyfriend with methamphetamine has lost her appeal. A Pulaski County jury found Lois Williams of Cabool guilty of second-degree murder in 2000 for the 1995 death of Richard Wallace. She argued that her trial attorney was ineffective because he did not call a handwriting expert to the witness stand. Her appeals lawyer argued Williams had signed a $20,000 life insurance policy promising the money to Wallace's children and not her, which showed she was not after the money. But the appellate judges ruled that the state was not focused on that motive. Wallace died after being injected with a lethal dose of methamphetamine.