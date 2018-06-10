Lot X Confusion Continues

COLUMBIA - MU Athletics added all of Parking Lot X on College Avenue and Stadium Boulevard to the list of lots available only for donors to the Tiger Scholarship Fund for parking and tailgating.

Starting this season, donors must purchase season-long parking passes, donate $50 to the fund and have at least one Football Priority Point to park in the lot. A donor earns one point for every $100 donated, two for every consecutive year he or she purchases season tickets, five for referring a first person as a new TSF donor and two for every other person referred.

Half of Lot X used to be open to the general public, but the entire lot is now for donors only. As of Saturday morning, parts of the MU Athletics Department website still displayed half of the lot for the public.