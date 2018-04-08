Lottery Makes Biggest Proceeds Transfer Ever

The Missouri Lottery today made the largest proceeds transfer in its 25-year history - a transfer worth more than $29 million. The transfer of $29,010,829 includes profits from ticket sales in August. The previous record monthly transfer was more than $27.7 million, which occurred in February 2007.

"We are elated to be able to send this unprecedented amount to public education," said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. "Lottery employees, retailers and vendors have been working hard to improve our games and operations, finesse our sales techniques and fine-tune our advertising to maximize profits for the students here in Missouri. The efforts are paying off."

Reardon noted that the increases in sales and profits are happening despite a bad economy, high gas prices, high unemployment rates and underperforming Powerball jackpots.

"We've added new features to our Draw Games, such as EZ Match in Show Me Cash and Double Bulls-Eye in our Club Keno game. We've introduced two-sided play on one Scratchers game, teamed up with MLB, NFL, and NHL teams to offer Scratchers games and promotions with them, and we've made several improvements to address outages in ticket vending machines and at retail," Reardon added.

Other efforts include more aggressive retail recruitment, more community outreach and increased visibility.

"I think the Missouri Lottery is much more visible today, whether it be through advertising or involvement in communities, and that is helping us raise more money for public education," said Reardon. "We can't thank our players enough for their support."

Today's transfer brings the total proceeds transferred in fiscal year 2012 to more than $65 million. Since the Lottery began 25 years ago, it has generated more than $4 billion for the state and public education. Programs funded in FY12 include the A+ Schools Program, the Foundation Program and Access Missouri. For more information about Missouri Lottery proceeds, see the "Where the $ Goes" section at Molottery.com.