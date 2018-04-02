Lottery Still Helps Schools

This does not mean Columbia Public Schools are not benefitting from lottery money. How do rising and falling Missouri Lottery proceeds affect public schools in the area?

States often hear complaints that not enough lottery revenues are actually used for education. When the Missouri Lottery was created in 1985, 45 percent of proceeds went to the state.

Legislators later changed the law, cutting back the state's share to 30 percent. The rest is kept by the Missouri Lottery.

From that 30 percent- 27 cents of every dollar- goes to education. It adds up to $259 million a year for education, saving taxpayers that much each year. The money supports educational programs, but public school officials don't really know just how much of their revenue specifically comes from the Missouri Lottery.

"Those dollars are hidden within those streams of revenue," said Nick Boren, C.O.O. of Columbia Public Schools. "The category we typically kinda watch and keep an eye on is that classroom trust fund, which is gaming proceeds."

Columbia School District officials made it clear that even though they don't directly see the impact of lottery funding, they maintain they will take whatever they can get to help out the district.