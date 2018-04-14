Lottery Ticket Sales Break Record This Past Fiscal Year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri raked in a record $1 billion from lottery ticket sales in the fiscal year that just ended.

The record sales came in the lottery's 25th anniversary year.



Over the years, the amount of lottery money going to support public education has grown from $80 million in fiscal year 1987 to more than $259.4 in fiscal year 2011.

Missouri Lottery executive director May Scheve Reardon says in a news release that strong Scratchers sales fueled the increase, along with the Lottery's increased advertising budget.

The release says sales are up more than 3 percent from the previous fiscal year.