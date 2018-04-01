Lough HBP in 10th Leads Royals Over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Robbie Ross hit David Lough with a pitch with the bases loaded to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning Sunday and the Kansas City Royals beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 Saturday.

George Kottaras added a two-run double in the 10th for Kansas City.

Ross (2-1) gave up a leadoff single to Alcides Escobar in the 10th. Eric Hosmer followed with a single and Billy Butler was intentionally walked to load the bases. Ross struck out Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain before Lough came up. Lough was hit on a 2-1 pitch to force in the go-ahead run.

That snapped Ross' scoring streak at 20 1-3 innings.

Aaron Crow (1-1) pitched 1 1-3 innings of scoreless relief and Greg Holland pitched a perfect 10th to pick up his ninth save in 11 chances.