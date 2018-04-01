Loughner Lawyers Want Clinical Assessments Taped

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Attorneys for the Tucson shooting rampage suspect want all clinical assessments psychiatrists performed on him videotaped while he's at a federal prison medical facility in Missouri.



Jared Lee Loughner's lawyers filed the request Friday in U.S. District Court in Tucson.



Loughner's attorneys said the videos have "likely evidentiary value" and they want to safeguard his constitutional rights.



Loughner has been at the Springfield, Mo., facility since May 28 after a federal judge concluded he was mentally unfit to help in his legal defense.



The 22-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 49 charges in the Jan. 8 rampage that killed six and wounded 13 including U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.



Mental health experts have determined Loughner suffers from schizophrenia and will try to make him psychologically fit to stand trial.