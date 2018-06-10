Love Comes to MU

COLUMBIA - MU's annual Love Your Body Day brought out hundreds of students . Love for yourself is the key to happiness, according to Dr. Katie Spencer.



The sexual health psychologist came to Mizzou to spread the message of love.



Spencer said, "It's about learning to really cherish yourself and seeing yourself as wonderful and beautiful and amazing just the way you are."



About 250 students and faculty showed up to listen to this love lesson given by Spencer, an MU graduate and University of Minnesota psychologist.



Spencer said, "I feel like it's simple but it's about love, it's about loving yourself, it's about learning to have compassion for yourself"



Dr. Spencer says change starts with a critical conciousness, conciousness of the self and of the media whose images of men and women are largely unhealthy.



"There's all these messages about how you're not okay, you need to do this, you need to do that, you're just never good enough," she said.



Love is a simple message, but not always easy to obtain. Love Your Body Day teaches you to share your spirit.



Suzy Day of the MU Women's Center helped organize the event.



Day said, "It just gives a space for people to say I am fabulous, I'm beautiful, I'm smart, I can do things, and not be ashamed for it."



Dr. Spencer says loving your body is a lesson anyone can learn no matter how long it takes.

